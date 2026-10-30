Patrick Stewart’s Estranged Son Daniel Reacts to His Dad’s Death with Throwback Photo

Oct 30, 2026 2 min read
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Patrick Stewart with son Daniel Stewart
Credit: Getty

Sir Patrick Stewart‘s estranged son is subtly mourning his father.

On Thursday (October 29), it was announced that the iconic English actor, best known for his roles in Star Trek and X-Men, had sadly died following a “brief” battle with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He was 86-years-old.

Shortly after news of Patrick‘s dearth was made public, his son Daniel Stewart took to X to share a sweet memory with his father.

Daniel, 59, shared a throwback photo of himself giving Patrick a piggyback ride. He did not write anything along with the caption. The photo was taken from their production of the play Johnson Over Jordan at the West Yorkshire Playhouse in 2001.

Patrick Stewart with son Daniel Stewart

If you didn’t know, Patrick shared Daniel and daughter Sophie, 54, with his first wife Sheila Falconer. Patrick was largely estranged from his kids in the final years of his life.

Given that I’m separated from my children now, we don’t have relationships, they have become very important,” Patrick told the Irish Independent in 2023. “I never thought that this would happen, but both my children are in their 50s, they’re not children anymore, they’re adults. And my relationship with them is practically nonexistent.”

He went on to say that the estrangement had caused him “significant grief, yes,” adding, “There’s not a day that goes by that I’m not pained by the memory of my children, who they were and by a sense of responsibility that they became who they are in part because of me and my influence or lack of influence on them.”

“I always put my acting work first, before my family,” Patrick admitted.

If you didn’t see, many Star Trek stars have spoken out to mourn Patrick.

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