Pope Leo Makes History as First Pontiff to Vote in U.S. Election

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Pope Leo XIV is exercising one of his rights as a United States citizen!

The 71-year-old pontiff, who was born and raised in Chicago, cast his mall-in ballot for the U.S. midterms, the Vatican confirmed on Friday (October 30). In doing so, Leo now becomes the first pope to vote in a U.S. election.

“Pope Leo XIV has exercised his right to vote as a United States citizen, whenever he was eligible to do so,” the Vatican said in a statement. “The Holy Father expresses his belief in the right and the duty of citizens to participate in democratic processes.”

Illinois’ Will County Clerk’s Office chief of staff also confirmed to NBC News that the Head of the Catholic Church, whose birth name is Robert Francis Prevost, requested a ballot on October 3 – 10 days before undergoing lung cancer surgery.

His ballot will now go from Vatican City to Joliet, Ill.

Public records obtained by NBC News show that Leo has cast ballots in the 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2024 general elections. He also voted in Republican primaries in 2012, 2014 and 2016. Illinois residents do not register to vote by party, according to the report, selecting which party’s primary they want to vote in each election cycle.

The U.S. midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Posted To:Politics Pope Leo