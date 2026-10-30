Rachel Boston & Benjamin Ayres’ Unexpected Encounter on the Hallmark Christmas Cruise Turned Into a Tearful Moment (Exclusive)

Credit: Allister Foster for Hallmark Media

One of the most touching moments aboard the 2026 Hallmark Christmas Cruise happened completely by chance when Rachel Boston and Benjamin Ayres decided to take an impromptu stroll around the ship.

A total of 18 Hallmark Channel actors joined 4,000 of their biggest fans aboard the Norwegian Joy for four joy-filled days of early Christmas celebrations. While the actors generally weren’t seen roaming the ship’s public areas, the rainy weather that kept everyone indoors for the final two days of the cruise inspired them to spread a little extra holiday cheer with some surprise appearances on the third night of the trip.

Rachel and Ben teamed up for an impromptu walk through the Observation Lounge on Deck 15 during the Merry Masquerade, where they happened upon a mother and daughter and shared a particularly emotional moment with them.

Rachel told JustJared.com, “When we moved all the shows indoors because of the weather, it created some incredible moments and opportunities to connect with people who had traveled from all over the world. We were literally all in the same boat, and those spontaneous moments turned into some incredible memories.”

Ben added, “To be honest, it’s very difficult to not get emotional when folks come up in tears and spill their life story about how important our movies are to them. This was another beautiful example.”

When Rachel and Ben walked into the room, the mother was shocked to see them and immediately started to tear up. Tears were spread everywhere within moments!

Watch the moment below.

“What makes these experiences so special is the opportunity to meet people from all walks of life and hear their stories. We’re on a Christmas Cruise, after all, and hope and joy are our North Star. We met a beautiful family from California, by way of Hawaii, who shared their story with me and just how much this experience meant to them. Moments like that are incredibly heartwarming,” Rachel said.

She continued, “In a world that can sometimes feel disconnected, there’s something truly special about being on a ship filled with love, laughter, and hugs. It’s a beautiful reminder of how much we have in common and how meaningful it can be to simply connect with one another.”

Make sure to read our full recap of all the merry moments from the four-day cruise.

Posted To:Benjamin Ayres Hallmark Channel Hallmark Christmas Cruise Rachel Boston