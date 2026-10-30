Rachel Zegler Supports ‘Hunger Games’ Co-Star Tom Blyth at His Broadway Opening in ‘A Few Good Men’

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Rachel Zegler became close friends with Tom Blyth while working together on The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and now she’s supporting him in his Broadway debut.

For those who don’t know, Rachel is no stranger to Broadway after growing up as a musical theatre lover in the New York City suburbs and she made her debut a couple years ago in Romeo + Juliet. She’s returning to the stage next year to reprise her performance in Evita after winning the Olivier Award in London.

Tom is starring in the Broadway revival of A Few Good Men and he took his opening night bow on Thursday (October 29) at the Vivian Beaumont Theater in New York City.

Tom received a rave review from Entertainment Weekly, who gave the show a B.

“One thing A Few Good Men does well is highlight Tom Blyth’s talent in a way that his previous roles have not,” the outlet wrote. “There’s also something to be said about Blyth— who is making a electric Broadway debut just steps away from his alma mater, The Juilliard School — and his ability to stay in character. Not once throughout the two-and-a-half hour show did he slip back into his English accent — even while feigning drunk and nearly falling off a chair.”

Tom‘s co-star Bradley Whitford and the show’s writer Aaron Sorkin also hit the red carpet.

New production photos of the cast in costume have been released!

Grey’s Anatomy and Hallmark Channel actress Sarah Drew, who just sailed on the Hallmark Christmas Cruise, flew to New York City after disembarking the ship.

Sarah was at the opening night to support her longtime friend Lear deBessonet, who is the artistic director of Lincoln Center Theater.

More stars who stepped out for the event included Kate Walsh, Jessica Vosk and Jeremy Jordan.

What is A Few Good Men about?

A Few Good Men shows the cost of following your conscience in a system built on secrecy and obedience—and asks us to choose the truth anyway. Gripping, high-stakes, and ultimately hopeful, it reminds us that a country’s ideals are only as strong as our willingness to stand behind them.Military lawyer Daniel Kaffee is known for his wit, charm, and uncanny talent for closing cases before they ever get to trial. When assigned to defend two young Marines accused of murder, his typical strategy is upended by Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway, a sharp attorney determined to prove the men’s innocence. But the evidence soon leads them to a cover-up, putting them on a collision course with the entire chain of command.

The production, directed by Tony winner Michael Arden, had its official opening night on Thursday, October 29 and the 13-week limited engagement will wrap up on Sunday, January 10, 2027.Get tickets now!

Posted To:Aaron Sorkin Bradley Whitford Broadway Event Photos Jeremy Jordan Jessica Vosk Kate Walsh Lear Debessonet Rachel Zegler Sarah Drew Tom Blyth