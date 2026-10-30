Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Reportedly Cuts 50% of Staff After She Buys Company Back

Credit: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Hello Sunshine

Reese Witherspoon‘s company Hello Sunshine is going through layoffs.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner bought her production company back earlier this month after previously selling it to Candle Media in 2021 for a deal valued at $900 million.

Five years later, she has announced plans to invest alongside Mediawan to bring the company into their collection of film and TV production businesses.

According to Variety, Reese was able to buy it back for “just a fraction of the $900 million that Candle Media had paid for it.”

Changes ahead for Hello Sunshine

Weeks after acquiring it, she has reportedly let go of about 30 employees, making up roughly 50% of the company’s staff.

The outlet says they learned through sources that Hello Sunshine is planning to gut its direct-to-consumer division, which is the part of the company that sold lifestyle brands, physical products, and other merchandise. Hello Sunshine previously acquired the popular home organization brand The Home Edit in 2022 and launched the Gen Z-focused multimedia parenting brand Sunnie in 2025.

The company will focus primarily on Reese’s Book Club brand, and film and television projects.

What movies and TV shows has Hello Sunshine produced?

Hello Sunshine is known for developing projects centered on women’s stories. Its credits include Big Little Lies, The Morning Show, Little Fires Everywhere, Daisy Jones & the Six and Where the Crawdads Sing.

If you missed it, Reese previously opened up about a difficult period when she struggled to keep Hello Sunshine running.

Posted To:Hello Sunshine Movies Reese Witherspoon Television