S Club Announces 2027 Reunion Tour: Richest Members Ranked by Net Worth

Credit: Getty

S Club is officially hitting the road again!

The beloved British pop group announced a brand new tour on Friday (October 30), with five original members reuniting for the Ain’t No Party Like An S Club Party Tour in 2027.

Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Rachel Stevens and Tina Barrett will perform 13 shows across the United Kingdom and Ireland, beginning October 8, 2027 in Glasgow.

The group will also be joined by Boyzlife, featuring Boyzone‘s Keith Duffy and Westlife‘s Brian McFadden, for every show.

Tickets go on general sale November 6, with a fan presale beginning November 4, according to Ticketmaster.

The exciting announcement comes more than two decades after the group first rose to fame with hits like “Don’t Stop Movin’,” “Bring It All Back,” “Never Had a Dream Come True,” “Reach” and “Have You Ever.”

Originally formed as S Club 7, the group released four studio albums between 1999 and 2002, along with their own movie, 2003’s Seeing Double.

After reuniting for the Bring It All Back Tour in 2015, the group returned for another major reunion in 2023 following the death of original member Paul Cattermole.

Original member Hannah Spearritt did not participate in the 2023 tour and is not part of the newly announced 2027 dates.

With the group preparing for another comeback, we’re taking a look at how much money each member has reportedly made over the years.

We’ve ranked all seven original members from lowest to highest based on their reported estimated net worth.

Click through to see the richest members of S Club 7, ranked by estimated net worth in 2026…

Posted To:Bradley McIntosh EG Hannah Spearritt Jo O'Meara Jon Lee Net Worth Paul Cattermole Rachel Stevens S Club s club 7 Tina Barrett