Sarah Ferguson Makes First Public Appearance in 6 Months, Joins Daughters Beatrice & Eugenie at Ex-Boyfriend’s Memorial

Oct 30, 2026 2 min read
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Sarah Ferguson back in the public eye
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Sarah Ferguson is making a rare return to the public eye.

On Thursday (October 29), the 67-year-old former royal was photographed arriving at memorial service for her late ex-boyfriend Paddy McNally held at St. Paul’s Church in Knightsbridge, London.

In the photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Sarah can be seen wearing a navy outfit as she arrived at the church with daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie along with their husbands. Sarah chatted with several guests outside of the church before heading inside for the memorial.

Paddy died in July at the age of 88.

Sarah Ferguson back in the public eye

Sarah‘s appearance at the memorial service comes almost a year to the day that King Charles striped his brother, Sarah‘s ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew of his royal titles and honors due to his connections with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The King also ordered Andrew and Sarah to vacate the vast Royal Lodge home in Windsor where they had lived under the same roof for around 20 years.

The former Duchess of York took herself to the European mountains for much of the early part of this year as her links with Epstein were examined by the media following the release of the Epstein files. Sarah has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

Sarah Ferguson recently responded to reports that she’s working on a reality show.

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