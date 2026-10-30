Selma Blair Breaks Silence on Airplane Incident, Posts Emotional Video Statement

Credit: Instagram

Selma Blair is speaking out for the first time since she was arrested for an incident that took place on an airplane on October 11.

The 54-year-old Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde actress was aboard a flight from Los Angeles to New York City when she allegedly “attempted to open the aircraft door while the plane was in the air.” The situation apparently got physical and Selma has been accused of “punching one flight attendant and biting another.”

After landing at JFK, Selma was arrested and taken to the hospital for an evaluation before eventually being released on bond.

Selma‘s rep previously spoke out to deny parts of the story, saying, “Selma Blair experienced a medical emergency on the flight. There was no attempt to open the door of the aircraft. Selma did not intend to harm anyone.” The rep also fired back at allegations that the actress doesn’t actually have multiple sclerosis (MS).

Now, Selma has shared a video to break her silence on the incident.

Read the transcript of Selma Blair’s video statement

Hi, it’s me. I know I’ve been quiet for a couple of weeks since October 11, and you deserve to hear from me directly. I’m sorry that it’s taken this long.

There is a legal matter going on, and my lawyers have asked me not to say anything about that day. I’m listening to them, and I take this very seriously.

What I can tell you, though, is very simple and the truest thing I know about myself: Not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone, a day in my life.

And so to the people I disappointed, that I hurt, that I frightened or alarmed, I am so sorry.

And to the people who have written, called or sent wishes of love and caring, it has meant everything to me and my son, who is my world, as is Scout, who is also okay.

So right now, I’m going to be taking care of my health and my son, and thinking of you all with gratitude and love.

Selma stepped out for a public appearance just days after the incident.

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