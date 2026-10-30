Sydney Sweeney Kisses Stephen Kalyn While Filming ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’ in NYC

Credit: Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney locked lips with co-star Stephen Kalyn on set today!

The 29-year-old two-time Emmy nominee was spotted smooching Stephen on set in New York City on Friday (October 30) while filming scenes for The Housemaid’s Secret.

For her time on set, Sydney wore a tan canvas work jacket over a red, white, and purple plaid button-down shirt. Her top was paired with high-waisted, wide-leg blue jeans and black leather boots. She also carried a dark brown leather messenger bag over her shoulder.

Stephen had on a structured, dark green textured tweed suit with a matching blazer and trousers. Underneath, he wore a light purple button-down dress shirt with a patterned burgundy tie. He finished off his outfit with brown leather dress shoes.

Photographs showed Stephen gently cupping Sydney‘s face as he bowed his head to kiss her and then they were also seen holding hands while walking down a busy street.

In real life, Sydney is in a relationship with Scooter Braun, who actually came to visit her on the sequel’s set earlier this month!

The Housemaid’s Secret is the sequel to the 2025 thriller The Housemaid and Sydney will be reprising her role as Millie Calloway for the new movie. Michele Morrone will be back as Enzo in the sequel.

It has already been announced that Kirsten Dunst, Brittany Snow, Paul Anthony Kelly, and Stephen Kalyn have all joined the cast for the sequel.

Here’s Liongate’s synopsis of the new movie:

In The Housemaid’s Secret, Millie returns, taking a job keeping house for a woman she’s never allowed to see, only to discover the truth behind the locked door that threatens to expose secrets far darker than her own.

The Housemaid’s Secret is scheduled to hit theaters on December 17, 2027. If you wanna know what happens at the end of the first film, we have all the spoilers.

Earlier this week, Sydney was spotted filming scenes running around NYC, and before that she filmed with Kirsten.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of Sydney Sweeney and Stephen Kalyn on set…

Posted To:Candid Photos Movies Stephen Kalyn Sydney Sweeney The Housemaid's Secret