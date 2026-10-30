Sydney Sweeney Runs Around NYC While Filming ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’ (Photos)

Oct 30, 2026 2 min read
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Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret

Sydney Sweeney is hitting the pavement!

The 29-year-old Emmy-nominated actress ran around the block while filming scenes for her upcoming movie The Housemaid’s Secret on Thursday afternoon (October 29) in New York City.

Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret

For her time on set, Sydney were a black leather jacket over a blue and maroon striped sweater paired with jeans.

The day before, Sydney was seen in a brown jacket and jeans as she got some notes from director Paul Feig, in a cowboy hat and suit, in between scenes.

Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret

The Housemaid’s Secret is the sequel to the 2025 thriller The Housemaid and Sydney will be reprising her role as Millie Calloway for the new movie. Michele Morrone, who also starred in the first movie, will be back as Enzo in the sequel.

It has already been announced that Kirsten Dunst, Brittany Snow, Paul Anthony Kelly, and Stephen Kalyn have all joined the cast for the sequel.

Here’s Liongate’s synopsis of the new movie:

In The Housemaid’s Secret, Millie returns, taking a job keeping house for a woman she’s never allowed to see, only to discover the truth behind the locked door that threatens to expose secrets far darker than her own.

Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret

The Housemaid’s Secret is scheduled to hit theaters on December 17, 2027. If you wanna know what happens at the end of the first film, we have all the spoilers.

Earlier this week, Sydney was spotted filming a few scenes with Kirsten.

Browse trough the gallery below for more photos of Sydney Sweeney on set…

Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret
Sydney Sweeney runs around NYC filming The Housemaid's Secret

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