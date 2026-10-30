Taylor Cole & Wes Brown to Star in Upcoming Golf-Themed Movie for Hallmark Channel (Exclusive)

Oct 30, 2026 1 min read
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Taylor Cole and Wes Brown will be starring in an upcoming movie for Hallmark Channel and it’s a golf-themed film!

Taylor dropped the news during a Behind-the-Scenes panel hosted by JustJared.com during the 2026 Hallmark Christmas Cruise this week.

For those who don’t know, Taylor has been playing golf since childhood and the sport is still a huge part of her life. She’s currently a brand ambassador for ANEW Golf and frequently shares updates from the golf course on her social media pages.

New Hallmark Channel movie revealed!

Taylor revealed that her new movie “is under wraps, because it hasn’t been announced yet.” So this is some very early scoop!

Wes Brown and I are doing a golf movie!” Taylor said. “And also, for any of you who are like, ‘Golf movie?!’ This movie has so many different things. There’s two weddings… there’s pool, there’s two different stunts. They have it all. There’s even a dance number. My first time dancing!”

Just two weeks ago, Taylor and Wes shared a photo from the golf course. Fans screencapped a photo shared on Instagram Stories, which you can see below.

We can’t wait to learn more about the movie, which is set to be released in 2027.

Make sure to read our full recap of the four-day Hallmark Christmas Cruise and all of the merriest moments!

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