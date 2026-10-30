Tim McGraw Shuts Down Rumor About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding: ‘The Internet’s Not Always Correct’

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Tim McGraw is setting the record straight on a rumor about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s wedding.

If you didn’t see, the 59-year-old country music singer and his wife Faith Hill were among the guests at the A-list couple’s star-studded wedding on July 3 held at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

While appearing on the latest installment of Esquire’s “What I’ve Learned” interview series released on Wednesday (October 28), Tim shut down rumors that he performed at the wedding, as some headlines previously claimed.

“I didn’t perform at her wedding. That was a rumor,” Tim said. “The internet’s not always correct.”

He went on to say that Taylor, 36, has a “close” relationship with his family and praised her for being a “genius songwriter” with the ability to “span generations with her music.”

Taylor and Tim‘s friendship goes back over two decades after she released her debut single “Tim McGraw” back in 2006. Since then, Tim and Faith, 59, have served as mentors for Taylor, offering her guidance and support throughout the years. The three of them have also performed together on several occasions.

“Taylor’s always been close to our family, our girls,” said Tim, who shares daughters Gracie, 29, Maggie, 28, and Audrey, 24, with Faith. “She’s been to our house and hung out with our girls. And, I mean, she’s a special person, and one of the most talented people I’ve ever met … I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

He continued, “We just felt like she was just a special artist and a special person, and we still feel that way. And we couldn’t be happier for her to find Travis, who’s a cool guy as well.”

While Tim may not have performed at Taylor and Travis‘ wedding, this music icon has confirmed that he did perform at the big event!

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