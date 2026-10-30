UK Comedian David Walliams Removed from Movie Amid Misconduct Allegations (Report)

Oct 30, 2026 1 min read
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David Walliams, best known for the BBC series Little Britain, has been removed from an upcoming project amid misconduct allegations, according to a new report.

The 55-year-old comedian and actor was reportedly in talks to star in the movie The Road to Nevermore, but is no longer involved with the project, according to TMZ.

IMDb notes that in the movie, “Poet Clyde and his roommate, Champagne-Socialist Weston — are hipsters in search of themselves and more ‘authenticity’ in their existence — and they leave the safety of their home town – for adventures in the bigger world.”

Gina Gershon, William Baldwin, and Til Schweiger are all attached to the project.

David was dropped by his book publisher HarperCollins back in December 2025 amid allegations. Deadline reported back then that he was “the subject of an internal investigation… regarding his alleged behavior towards junior female HarperCollins employees.”

Fast forward to September 2026, HarperCollins also confirmed that they were no longer representing David‘s backlist of books and his talent agency YMU was no longer representing him.

Last year, David‘s spokesperson said, “David has never been informed of any allegations raised against him by HarperCollins. He was not party to any investigation or given any opportunity to answer questions. David strongly denies that he has behaved inappropriately and is taking legal advice.”

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