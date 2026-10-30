Where Is Jack Nicholson Now? Michael Douglas Gives Rare Update on His Retired Friend

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Michael Douglas is sharing a rare update on his longtime friend Jack Nicholson.

The 82-year-old actor recently appeared at an event in Swansea, Wales, while promoting his new memoir One Helluva Ride and opened up about the 89-year-old The Shining star, who has largely stepped away from Hollywood and public life.

According to The Independent, Michael revealed that he still sees Jack and confirmed that his friend is doing well.

“I would have liked to have acted with Jack,” he shared. “He’s not working any more. He’s well. He has disappeared. I know that.”

“I still see him, but he is fine,” Michael continued. “He is up there by his house and walking around in his slippers.”

The Wall Street actor added that he understands Jack‘s decision to enjoy a quieter life after his decades-long career.

“It happens. He deserves it,” he said.

Michael Douglas and Jack Nicholson go back decades

While the two stars never acted together, Michael played a major role in one of Jack‘s most iconic films.

He served as a producer on 1975’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo‘s nest, in which Jack starred as Randle McMurphy.

The movie went on to win five Academy Awards, including Best Picture for producers Michael and Saul Zaentz. Jack also won his first Best Actor Oscar for his performance.

Jack has not appeared in a movie since the 2010 romantic comedy How Do You Know, which also starred Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd, and Owen Wilson.

He has made only occasional public appearances in the years since. In February 2025, he made a surprise appearance at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special, where he introduced Adam Sandler‘s musical performance.

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