‘Who’s Coming for Christmas?’ Cast, Plot & How to Watch Rhiannon Fish & Jake Foy’s New Hallmark Movie

Oct 30, 2026 3 min read
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Rhiannon Fish as Julie and Jake Foy as Mark sit outside on a ledge, smiling and clinking their drink glasses together in front of a brightly lit Christmas tree at night.
Credit: Hallmark / Muse Entertainment

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas continues tonight with Who’s Coming for Christmas? starring Rhiannon Fish, Jake Foy, and Mila Morgan.

The newest holiday movie stars Rhiannon as Julie. After moving to a new town, she’s excited to put her grandmother’s beloved dining room furniture set to use with a holiday dinner. Julie quickly gets to know people in the community, like her neighbor Mark (Jake Foy) and his daughter Vanessa (Mila Morgan).

Mark offers to invite the rest of his family to fill out all eight seats, but when bad weather strikes and they can’t make it, Julie realizes it might just be three instead of a full house unless they can pull off a Christmas miracle!

• Jake Foy and Rhiannon Fish laugh joyfully inside a decorated parade vehicle alongside a smiling man who is driving.

More details on the Who’s Coming for Christmas? plot

Hallmark has shared a full synopsis for the upcoming movie!

“Having recently relocated, Julie (Fish) is setting up her new town using pieces she inherited from her late grandmother, including a beautiful dining room table she plans to use on Christmas Eve when she hosts dinner for the first time,” the synopsis shares.

“Though she doesn’t have her guest list set just yet Julie takes inspiration from her grandmother and has faith that her holiday table for eight will be filled. Julie’s warm, friendly nature leads her to quickly become part of the community and make friends, including her neighbor Mark (Foy) and his young daughter Vanessa (Morgan).  Mark suggests that he and his family could join her, making Julie’s dream of dinner for eight come true.  But when bad weather keeps them from making the trip it looks like it will be a silent night with just the three of them unless a small Christmas miracle – or series of miracles – fills her holiday table.”

• Jake Foy and Rhiannon Fish stand outside a snow-dusted house, smiling warmly while interacting with someone in the foreground.

Who’s Coming for Christmas? cast

Rhiannon Fish is no stranger to the Hallmark Channel! This year she has starred in original movies like A Picture of Her and When Love Springs. She’s also starred in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths and Prime Video’s A Royal in Paradise.

Outside of Hallmark, her other notable credits include the Australian series Neighbours, Home and Away, and The 100.

Find out more about Rhiannon Fish‘s real love life!

Jake Foy has appeared in multiple TV shows and theatrical productions throughout his career, like High School Musical: Live and The Sunshine Boys. He also starred in The CW’s Reign, Amazon’s Wilderness, and Netflix’s Designated Survivor. For Hallmark, he’s been in Ride. He will also co-star in the upcoming Netflix movie Guarding Stars with Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki.

Is Jake Foy single or married? Meet his husband!

Mila Morgan is a young Canadian actress best known for starring in Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club and Sacred Lies. She was also in the Apple TV series Home Before Dark.

Mila Morgan as Vanessa and Jake Foy as Mark sit side-by-side on a sofa, smiling gently with a decorated holiday tree softly blurred in the background.

Who’s Coming for Christmas? filming locations

The newest Hallmark Christmas movie filmed in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canda, specifically in locations like Abbotsford City Hall, Downtown Abbotsford, Sevenoaks Shopping Centre, and Clearbrook Library, as shared by their tourism Facebook page.

Moviedelic also reports that a large part of the movie was shot in Vancouver and you might see some notable landmarks in exterior and establishing shots like Stanley Park, Harbour Centre, and the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Mila Morgan and Jake Foy stand behind a table full of holiday crafts and greenery inside a rustic wooden workshop, looking at each other and smiling.

How to watch Who’s Coming for Christmas?

Who’s Coming for Christmas? premieres Friday, October 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. It will be available to stream on Hallmark+ beginning Saturday, October 31.

Hallmark has also scheduled these additional airings:

  • Saturday, October 31, at 6:00 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, November 8, at 2:00 p.m. ET
  • Thursday, November 12, at 6:00 p.m. ET

The movie is part of Hallmark Channel’s 2026 Countdown to Christmas lineup. You can check out the full schedule here.

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