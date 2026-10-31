12 Actors Who Auditioned to Play Anakin Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’ Movies Before Hayden Christensen Was Cast (1 Oscar Winner Turned Down the Role!)

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The Star Wars prequel movies were some of the hottest blockbusters in Hollywood when they were released, and Anakin Skywalker was a very popular role that actors wanted to land!

Booking the part launched Hayden Christensen onto the map.

He famously made his debut in the franchise playing the man who would eventually become Darth Vader in 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. However, he faced intense competition before he was cast.

Before Hayden booked the part, 300 actors reportedly auditioned. In fact, the competition was so star-studded that he admitted that he never expected to be cast.

Over the years, 13 of those actors (including Hayden) have been identified. The list includes a fan-favorite, award-winning movie star who seemingly turned the role down for a simple reason.

Keep scrolling to see who auditioned to play Anakin Skywalker…

Devon Sawa

Devon Sawa was a young actor with starring roles in projects such as Final Destination and Caspar and “a gigantic Star Wars guy” when he auditioned to play Anakin. It became the role that got away for him.

“There were five of us going for it, and then they ended up going with Hayden Christensen from Vancouver, and he did a great job, but, you know, I was heartbroken,” he told ET in 2020.

He reflected on the opportunity, saying, “Especially as a kid, to think, to play young Darth Vader in what was going to be the biggest thing ever, nobody knew what those films were going to be, but it was like, everybody wanted those parts and I want to say I came close.”

Christian Bale

Oscar winner Christian Bale was heavily rumored to be in the running to play Anakin, and he commented on the rumors during an interview with the London Free Press in 2000. However, his response didn’t give fans too much information.

“You wouldn’t have heard that from me,” he said, via The Guardian. “My lips are sealed.”

Chris Klein

American Pie actor Chris Klein has seemingly never addressed the rumors, but EW reported that he was in the running for the part back in 2000.

Head to the next slide to see more actors that auditioned to play Anakin Skywalker…

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