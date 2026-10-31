2 Arrested in Murder of ‘SNL’ Writer Jimmy Fowlie’s Sister Christina Downer

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Two people have been arrested for the alleged murder of Christina Downer, the late sister of Saturday Night Live writer Jimmy Fowlie.

Christina, 38, was first reported missing in December 2025 after her ex-husband requested a welfare check. Her boyfriend at the time, Delorean Brandon, claimed she had moved out several months before, leaving behind all of her things, her car, and her dog.

According to CBS News, LAPD detectives started the investigation when her cellphone washed ashore on Santa Monica Beach. They identified Brandon as one of the “individuals responsible for Downer‘s murder.”

The second suspect has been identified as Kaylee Markowski, 34.

Police believe they were allegedly behind disposing of Downer‘s body and hiding their involvement.

Markowski and Brandon were arrested on Thursday, October 29. They were booked for murder and they remain behind bars. Bail is set at $2 million.

Jimmy has frequently posted on Instagram amid his sister’s disappearance.

“Circumstances surrounding her death still remain unclear as detectives continue their investigation. It’s unclear if Downer‘s body has been found,” notes the outlet.

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