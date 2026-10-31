‘Adopting St. Nick’ Cast, Plot, Filming Locations & How to Watch Amy Groening & Michael Rady’s New Hallmark Christmas Movie

Credit: Hallmark Media

Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas continues this weekend with Adopting St. Nick, starring Amy Groening and Michael Rady!

The new holiday movie premieres Saturday night (October 31) and follows Maren (Groening), a single mom raising her adopted daughter Leah (Taylor Blake) while running the hardware store that belonged to her late father.

Maren spends so much time helping everyone around her that she doesn’t have much left over for herself. Things begin to change when Leah wants to participate in the Christmas Companions program at a local retirement community called Jolly Acres.

There, they meet two people who might just change their lives: a Santa-like resident named Kris (Randy Apostle) and Reid (Rady), who helps open new retirement communities around the country.

Keep reading to find out more about the Adopting St. Nick plot, cast, filming locations and how to watch!

What is Adopting St. Nick about?

Here’s the official synopsis from Hallmark.

Maren (Groening) is a busy single mother to her adopted daughter, Leah (Taylor Blake). As the owner of her late father’s beloved hardware store, she is often found helping repair just about anything for her fellow locals, leaving very little time for herself. When the chance to participate in the Christmas Companions program at Jolly Acres, a new-yet-thriving retirement community in town, Leah excitedly jumps at the chance as she misses having a grandfather in her life. Much to Leah’s delight, she is paired with Kris (Randy Apostle), a jolly resident who bears an uncanny resemblance to Santa Claus. While there, Maren crosses paths with the nomadic Reid (Rady), the center’s Director of Community Launch and Operations whose job has him traveling from facility to facility to launch new branches. But the Christmas Companions program is soon jeopardized as the contractor for the center’s community room suddenly pulls out. Seeing how much joy the program brings Leah and Kris, the always helpful Maren offers to help finish the project. As she spends more time at the center with Reid, Maren slowly realizes it’s okay to let others in, accept help and stop shouldering the entire load. Reid starts questioning whether to accept his next assignment which will take him far away from the people and center that have begun to feel like home. With the help of some Christmas magic – and a little assist from Kris – everyone finds where they belong.

Who stars in Adopting St. Nick?

Amy Groening stars as Maren. The Canadian actress has become a familiar face to Hallmark viewers and has appeared in more than 10 movies for the network, including The Santa Summit. Outside of Hallmark, she has appeared on shows including Reign, Backpackers and Mr. D. She also earned a Canadian Screen Award nomination for her work in the movie Bone Cage.

Michael Rady plays Reid. You might immediately recognize Michael as Kostas from The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its sequel. His television credits also include Chicago Med, Magnum P.I., The Equalizer, New Amsterdam, Jane the Virgin, and Atypical. He has also starred in a number of Hallmark movies over the years.

The supporting cast includes Taylor Blake as Maren’s daughter Leah and Randy Apostle as Kris, the Jolly Acres resident whose resemblance to Santa helps give the movie its title.

Where was Adopting St. Nick filmed?

Adopting St. Nick reportedly filmed in and around Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada during summer 2026, according to Moviedelic. The location also has a special connection to Amy, who was born in Winnipeg. She shared while promoting the movie that getting to work in her hometown made the experience especially meaningful.

The production reportedly filmed around the city during August, with Winnipeg standing in for the movie’s small-town setting and the fictional Jolly Acres retirement community.

How to watch Adopting St. Nick

Adopting St. Nick premieres Saturday, October 31 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel.

If you can’t watch the premiere live, Hallmark confirms that the movie will begin streaming on Hallmark+ the following day, Sunday, November 1.

Hallmark has also scheduled several additional television airings:

Sunday, November 1 at 6/5c

Friday, November 6 at 10/9c

Tuesday, November 10 at 8/7c

Sunday, November 29 at 8 a.m./7c

Adopting St. Nick is part of Hallmark Channel’s 2026 Countdown to Christmas programming lineup.

Posted To:Amy Groening Hallmark Channel Holiday Movies Michael Rady