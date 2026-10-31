Bill Murray Reveals Whether Being Famous Makes Him Happy: ‘In a Word, No’

Oct 31, 2026 2 min read
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Bill Murray wearing a dark blue beanie and matching jacket, looking over his shoulder toward the camera with a slight smile against a backdrop of rolling green coastal hills and the ocean.
Credit: Paramount+

Bill Murray is getting candid about his thoughts on fame.

The 76-year-old actor stars in a new golfing docuseries called A Course in Ireland that is out now on Paramount+. It follows the Caddyshack star and his friend, author Tom Coyne, as they travel around Ireland playing golf.

The show also includes other guests like Jason Kelce, two of Bill‘s brothers, and Chris O’Dowd.

Billy Murray says fame doesn’t make him happy

During the fourth episode of the docuseries, a crew member asked Bill if being famous makes him happy.

According to People, he laughed and responded, “In a word, no.”

Bill continued, “It’s not easy. I go through new revelations all the time about how I handle it and how to deal with it. It’s not for everyone, but it has also brought me to this place, you know.”

That being said, he does see at least one major positive side, that being “there’s a lot of goodwill out there from people who think, ‘Hey, you know what? Your movie made me laugh when I was having a really lousy time.'”

Bill said hearing that many times “feels great,” but also acknowledged that fame isn’t for everyone and “it’s not what you expect, either.”

Last year, there was a rumor Bill was dating Kelis. Find out what he had to say in response!

A close-up profile view of Bill Murray smiling and looking off-camera against a soft-focus background of rocky green cliffs and a light blue sky.

On not being “very pleasant”

“I think kind of famous people, they can decide that there’s a certain way to play being famous, you know?” he noted.

Asked about how he chooses to “play” fame, the Ghostbusters actor admitted he’s “not very pleasant.”

“You can see that,” Bill said. “I think just being nice-nice, I don’t go for nice-nice. If I were like an ordinary citizen acting the way that I do, I’d probably have a lot more cuts and bruises.”

Here’s how you can watch A Course Called Ireland right now and more about the celebrity guest stars.

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