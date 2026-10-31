Blake Lively Undergoes Beauty Treatment to Look Like She’s in ‘First Trimester of Life’

Oct 31, 2026 1 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Blake Lively shares beauty treatment selfie
Credit: Getty, Instagram: @blakelively

Blake Lively is hoping to reverse the aging process!

On Wednesday night (October 28), the 39-year-old Gossip Girl actress took to her Instagram Story to share a video of herself undergoing a beauty treatment in an attempt to look like a baby again.

In the selfie video, Blake is very various different sheet and eye masks all over her face as she has a red light device on the top of her head.

“Natural beauty is effortless,” she cheekily wrote over the post, which was set to Fergie and Ludacris‘ hit 2006 song “Glamorous.”

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress also included some thought bubbles, with one reading, “If I don’t look like I’m in the first trimester of life after this much effort I quit.”

In another she mentioned the star projector that was on display behind her, writing, “My kids star projector that I stole is a vibe tho.”

Blake Lively shares beauty treatment selfie

In a third bubble, Blake wrote, “I miss the 2000s when we just used handsoap with fish characters on it on our face & called it a day.”

Back in August, Blake shared some very rare family photos of husband Ryan Reynolds and their four kids.

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Kendall Jenner hosts Halloween birthday party
2026 Halloween

Kendall Jenner Hosts Star-Studded Halloween Birthday Party in L.A. – Guest List Revealed!

Kendall Jenner is celebrating her birthday with a star-studded Halloween party! Since her birthday falls a few days after Halloween, […]
  1. Leah Mcsweeney side by side with Andy Cohen
    Andy Cohen

    ‘RHONY’ Alum Leah McSweeney Drops Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen & Bravo
  2. Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas pose together for a photo.
    Jack Nicholson

    Where Is Jack Nicholson Now? Michael Douglas Gives Rare Update on His Retired Friend
  3. Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz walks outside in full firefighter turnout gear and a helmet, holding a coiled green hose and a rescue tool.
    Chicago Fire

    Joe Miñoso Breaks Silence on ‘Chicago Fire’ Exit, Teases Emotional Final Cruz Episode
  4. A three-panel composite image features Harry Styles in a sheer black ruffled blouse at the Met Gala, Zoë Kravitz posing in a black long-sleeve crop top and matching skirt, and Riley Keough in a strapless black gown on a red carpet.
    Halloween

    Harry Styles Dresses as Elvis for Harryween as Fiancée Zoë Kravitz Watches With Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough (Video)