Blake Lively Undergoes Beauty Treatment to Look Like She’s in ‘First Trimester of Life’

Credit: Getty, Instagram: @blakelively

Blake Lively is hoping to reverse the aging process!

On Wednesday night (October 28), the 39-year-old Gossip Girl actress took to her Instagram Story to share a video of herself undergoing a beauty treatment in an attempt to look like a baby again.

In the selfie video, Blake is very various different sheet and eye masks all over her face as she has a red light device on the top of her head.

“Natural beauty is effortless,” she cheekily wrote over the post, which was set to Fergie and Ludacris‘ hit 2006 song “Glamorous.”

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress also included some thought bubbles, with one reading, “If I don’t look like I’m in the first trimester of life after this much effort I quit.”

In another she mentioned the star projector that was on display behind her, writing, “My kids star projector that I stole is a vibe tho.”

In a third bubble, Blake wrote, “I miss the 2000s when we just used handsoap with fish characters on it on our face & called it a day.”

Back in August, Blake shared some very rare family photos of husband Ryan Reynolds and their four kids.

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