Connor Storrie & Hudson Williams Dress Up as Emma Stone & Jesse Plemons In ‘Bugonia’ for Halloween

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Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams paired up for a joint Halloween costume!

The 26-year-old and the 25-year-old actors are currently in the midst of filming Heated Rivalry season two, and we got a look at their Halloween costumes.

Connor shared photos of himself dressed up as Emma Stone‘s Michelle Fuller character in Bugonia, while Hudson dressed as Jesse Plemons‘ character Teddy Gatz.

See his post HERE!

Heated Rivalry set supervisor Devan McHarg also shared a photo with Connor and Hudson on her Instagram story.

Bugonia was released in theaters a year ago, on October 24, 2025, and earned four Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Actress for Emma Stone, Best Adapted Screenplay for Will Tracy, and Best Original Score for Jerskin Fendrix.

Here’s a brief synopsis: “Two conspiracy obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth.”

Speaking of Heated Rivalry, did you see their co-star, Francois Arnaud‘s Halloween costume? He dressed up as another character from the show!

It was recently announced that Connor is looking to join the MCU in a major role in an upcoming movie.

Hudson can currently be seen in the Crave series YAGA, which also streams on AMC+ in the US. Check out the stills from the latest episode!

Posted To:2026 Halloween Bugonia Connor Storrie Emma Stone Halloween Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Jesse Plemons