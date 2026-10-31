Daytime Emmy Awards 2026 – Full List of Winners Revealed!

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The winners of the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards have been announced!

The big event – which celebrates the best in soap operas, talk shows, and food programming – took place on Friday evening (October 30) at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Going into the night, The Young and the Restless leads this year’s nominees with 18 nods followed by fellow daytime soaps Beyond the Gates with 16 nods and General Hospital with 13 nods.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of winners from the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards…

The 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards Winners – Full List:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

“Beyond the Gates” (CBS)

“Days of Our Lives” (Peacock)

“General Hospital” (ABC) – WINNER

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

“3rd Hour of TODAY” (NBC)

“The Drew Barrymore Show” (CBS Media Ventures)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios) – WINNER

“Live with Kelly and Mark” (Disney Entertainment Distribution)

“TODAY with Jenna & Friends” (NBC)

“The View” (ABC)

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

“Access Hollywood” (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

“Entertainment Tonight” (CBS Media Ventures) – WINNER

“Extra” (Warner Bros. Television)

Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series

“Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen” (Outdoor Channel)

“Be My Guest with Ina Garten” (Food Network) – WINNER

“Delicious Miss Brown” (Food Network)

“Magnolia Table: At The Farm” (Magnolia Network)

“Pati’s Mexican Table” (PBS)

Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series

“America The Bountiful” (PBS)

“Best Ever Food Review Show” (Best Ever Food Review Show on YouTube)

“Fork & Hammer” (American Public Television )

“Lucky Chow” (PBS) – WINNER

“Savor The City” (TV-One)

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Series

“Caught in Providence” (Debmar-Mercury)

“Divorce Court” (FOX)

“Justice For The People with Judge Milian” (Entertainment Studios) – WINNER

“Mathis Court with Judge Mathis” (Entertainment Studios)

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

“A Different Breed” (InkBlot Narratives) – WINNER

“George to the Rescue” (NBC)

“With Love, Meghan” (Netflix)

“The Motherhood” (Hallmark Channel | Hallmark+)

“The Wizard of Paws” (BYUtv)

Outstanding Daytime Special

“Critics Choice 2nd Annual Celebration of LBGTQ+ Cinema & Television” (Here TV)

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” (ABC)

“Living Proof” (Hulu)

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (NBC, Peacock)

“Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children with Autism” (Hulu) – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series

Stacy Haiduk, “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock)

Karla Mosley, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)

Michelle Stafford, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Heather Tom, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Tamara Tunie, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS) – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series

Eric Braeden, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Steve Burton, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Scott Clifton, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS) – WINNER

Thorsten Kaye, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Christian Jules Le Blanc, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series

Linsey Godfrey, “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock)

Camryn Grimes, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Beth Maitland, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS) – WINNER

Trisha Mann-Grant, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)

Amanda Setton, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Daytime Drama Series

Sean Dominic, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Timon Kyle Durrett, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)

Michael Graziadei, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Roger Howarth, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS) – WINNER

Mike Manning, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)

Lawrence Saint-Victor, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series

Braedyn Bruner, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Al Calderon, “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock)

Alice Halsey, “Days of Our Lives” (Peacock)

Giovanni Mazza, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Ambyr Michelle, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS) – WINNER

Arielle Prepetit, “Beyond the Gates” (CBS)

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro, “The View” (ABC)

Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall” (Disney Entertainment Distribution)

Jennifer Hudson, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Warner Bros. Television)

Sherri Shepherd, “Sherri” (Debmar-Mercury) – WINNER

Outstanding Daytime Personality (Daily)

Mona Kosar Abdi, Derek Hough & Terri Seymour, “Extra” (Warner Bros. Television)

Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith & Nischelle Turner, “Entertainment Tonight” (CBS Media Ventures)

Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover & Mario Lopez, “Access Hollywood” (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

Star Jones & Corey Jovan, “Divorce Court” (FOX) – WINNER

Outstanding Daytime Personality (Non-Daily)

Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro, “The Weekend View” (ABC News Live)

Derrick Campana, “The Wizard of Paws” (BYUtv)

Giada De Laurentiis, “Giada in My Kitchen” (Prime Video) – WINNER

Keke Palmer, “Glam Through The Ages” (KeyTV Network)

Joseph Rosendo, “Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out” (PBS)

Eva zu Beck, “Superskilled with Eva zu Beck” (National Geographic)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Beyond the Gates” (CBS)

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.])

“Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television])

“General Hospital” (ABC) – WINNER

Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series

“This Old House”: Asheville Rebuilds (PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions])

“Ask This Old House”: Thank You Roger Cook (PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions])

“Expedition Unknown”: Searching for World War II’s Lost Hero (Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions]) – WINNER

“Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out”: Cuba (PBS [Joseph Rosendo Presents])

“Lucky Chow”: Made in Taiwan (PBS [Lucky Rice])

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

“Days of Our Lives” (Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]) – WINNER

“General Hospital” (ABC)

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Non-Studio Non-Fiction Series

“A Different Breed”: The Season Begins (InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films]) – WINNER

“Let Frankie Cook”: Pasta From Scratch (Tastemade [Linguine Pictures])

“Samantha Brown’s Places To Love”: Crystal Coast of North Carolina (PBS [Samantha Brown Media])

“Superskilled with Eva zu Beck”: How I Survived a Trek Through the Desert Alone (National Geographic)

“The Wizard of Paws”: Buster’s New Kicks (BYUtv [Nomadica Films | The Dodo | Vox Media Studios])

Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Studio Non-Fiction Series

“Craft Roundtables”: Editors (IndieWire.com)

“The Drew Barrymore Show”: Episode 5127 (CBS Media Ventures)

“Entertainment Tonight”: Episode 45.7 (CBS)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”: Episode 5033 (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios) – WINNER

“Today with Jenna & Friends”: Hoda-Bration (NBC)

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Daytime Program

“Beyond the Gates”: Episode 103 (CBS)

“Have Guitar Will Travel World”: The Shetland Sound (PBS [Have Guitar Will Travel World, LLC])

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”: Episode 5033 (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

“Let Frankie Cook”: Getting the Band Back Together (Tastemade [Linguine Pictures])

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]) – WINNER

Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program

“Beyond the Gates”: Episode 104 (CBS)

“The Bold and the Beautiful”: Episode 9511 (CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.])

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” (ABC [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio])

“The Jennifer Hudson Show”: Episode 4041 (Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures])

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]) – WINNER

Outstanding Cinematography or Camerawork for a Daytime Program

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” (ABC [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio])

“France Made with Love” (PBS [Symbio Studios])

“General Hospital”: Episode 15719 (ABC)

“Long Way Home”: Lost in Lapland (Apple [Long Way Productions]) – WINNER

“Superskilled with Eva zu Beck”: They Climb in Skirts… I Tried to Keep Up (National Geographic)

“TrueSouth”: Ocean Springs, MS (ESPN | ABC | SEC Network [Bluefoot Entertainment])

Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Non-Studio Program

“A Different Breed”: The Season Begins (InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films]) – WINNER

“Expedition Unknown”: Great Pyramid Secrets Revealed (Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions])

“King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch”: Ken-ichiwa! (Netflix [Spoke Studios | Omaha Productions | Full Day Productions])

“Long Way Home”: Deep in the Forest (Apple [Long Way Productions])

“The Wizard of Paws”: Buster’s New Kicks (BYUtv [Nomadica Films | Vox Media Studios | The Dodo])

Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Studio Program

“Craft Roundtables”: Editors (IndieWire.com) – WINNER

“The Drew Barrymore Show”: Episode 5137 (CBS Media Ventures)

“Extra”: Extra at the Emmys (Warner Bros. Television Group [Telepictures])

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”: Episode 5033 (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Prerecorded Daytime Program

“Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi”: Wild Atlantic Way North, Ireland (PBS [Sauce & Liver Productions, LLC])

“Dream of Europe”: London Part 1 with Abbey Road Studios (PBS [Dream of Italy Productions, LLC])

“Expedition Unknown”: The Man-Eating Lions of Kenya (Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions])

“Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard”: Wheel Of Age (NBC [Hearst Media Production Group | Agency X])

“Long Way Home”: Lost in Lapland (Apple [Long Way Productions]) – WINNER

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program

“The Bold and the Beautiful”: Episode 9658 (CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.])

“The Jennifer Hudson Show”: Episode 4039 (Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures])

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”: Episode 5007 (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios) – WINNER

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted])

“The Young and the Restless”: Episode 13260 (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program

“Beyond the Gates”: Episode 104 (CBS) – WINNER

“General Hospital”: Episode 15624 (ABC)

“The Jennifer Hudson Show”: Episode 4010 (Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures])

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”: Episode 6169 (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted])

Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design for a Daytime Program

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”: Episode 5033 (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios) – WINNER

“Live with Kelly and Mark”: Episode 250414 (Disney Entertainment Distribution)

“The View”: Episode 6280 (ABC)

“The Young and the Restless”: Episode 13145 (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

“The Young and the Restless”: Episode 13244 (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

Outstanding Costume Design / Styling for a Daytime Program

“The Jennifer Hudson Show”: Episode 4140 (Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures])

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”: Episode 5033 (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted])

“The Young and the Restless”: Episode 5033 (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

“The Young and the Restless”: Episode 13273 (CBS [Sony Pictures Television]) – WINNER

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program

“Beyond the Gates”: Episode 103 (CBS)

“General Hospital”: Episode 15719 (ABC)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”: Episode 5033 (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios) – WINNER

“The Young and the Restless”: Episode 13273 (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program

“Beyond the Gates” (CBS)

“General Hospital” (ABC) – WINNER

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS [Sony Pictures Television])

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Daytime Program

“The Drew Barrymore Show” (CBS Media Ventures) – WINNER

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

“Tamron Hall” (Disney Entertainment Distribution)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Genie Francis

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