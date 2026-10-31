Eva Longoria Reveals What She’s Doing With the $50 Million Jeff Bezos Gave Her

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Eva Longoria is opening up about what she has done with the massive $50 million award she received from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

The 51-year-old Desperate Housewives alum was one of two recipients of the Bezos Courage & Civility Award in 2024, alongside retired Navy Admiral William McRaven. They each received $50 million to direct toward charitable causes of their choosing.

Now, more than two years later, Eva is sharing how the award has affected her philanthropic work. In a new interview with Fortune, Eva said receiving the money came with both an opportunity and a sense of responsibility.

Eva Longoria shares how she spent the $50 million reward

“Receiving that support was incredibly meaningful, not just because of the scale of the gift, but because it represented trust and responsibility,” she said.

Eva explained that the funding has allowed her to continue putting money into causes she has supported for years, including Latina entrepreneurs, education, and organizations working directly in local communities.

The actress founded the Eva Longoria Foundation in 2012. The organization currently focuses its work on economic opportunity, civic participation and increasing Latino representation and influence.

Despite receiving such a large amount of money for her own philanthropic efforts, Eva told Fortune that she doesn’t think making an impact is limited to wealthy people. She pointed to mentoring, supporting small businesses, and sharing knowledge as ways people can help others even without having large amounts of money to give.

“What I’ve learned is that impact doesn’t come from how much money you have, it comes from how you show up,” Eva said.

When Eva first received the award in 2024, she said she hoped to use the opportunity to expand the work she was already doing in the Latino community. Previous recipients of the Bezos Courage & Civility Award have included Dolly Parton, José Andrés, and Van Jones.

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