Every Celebrity Born on Halloween Revealed!

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Halloween might be the day of candy, scary movies, and dressing up, but it’s also the day a ton of stars were born!

JustJared.com has compiled a list of the actors, musicians, politicians, and models that are celebrating their birthdays TODAY, Saturday, October 31.

You can also check out all of the stars that were born on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day here.

Happy Birthday and Happy Halloween to all these stars!

Click through the slideshow to see all the stars that were born on Halloween…

Farrah Brittany

Buying Beverly Hills star Farrah Brittany is turning 38 this year.

Vanilla Ice

Vanilla Ice will be turning 59 this year.

Frank Iero

My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero will be turning 45 this year.

Head to the next slide for more…

Posted To:EG Extended Halloween Slideshow