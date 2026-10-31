F1 Driver Esteban Ocon Breaks Silence on Reports That Physical Violence Led to Ryo Hirakawa Replacing Him in Mexico City Grand Prix

Credit: Getty

Esteban Ocon is speaking out about reports surrounding his ousting from the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend.

The 30-year-old French F1 Haas driver sat out of the first practice session on Friday (October 30) as reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa took his place. In F1, each driver must give up their car to a reserve driver for two practice sessions.

Esteban returned to the driver’s seat for the second practice, but it was announced on Saturday (October 31) ahead of FP3 that Ryo will be replacing him for the remainder of the weekend.

TGR Haas F1 Team reserve driver Ry? Hirakawa will replace Esteban Ocon for the remainder of the weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix. Ry? participated in FP1 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Friday, his third free practice outing of the season driving the VF-26, finishing 15th overall. The Japanese driver will partner teammate Ollie Bearman through final practice and qualifying on Saturday and Sunday’s 71-lap grand prix – marking Ry?’s Formula 1 race debut. No further statements will be made at this time. – Haas F1 Team via Instagram

This will mark Ryo‘s official Formula 1 debut!

Several reports came out speculating what happened, including a meeting with him and team principal Ayao Komatsu ending abruptly, with one report saying it ended “perhaps even physically.”

Now, Esteban has released a statement on his Instagram story, denying that there was any sort of physical violence.

“Following the recent decision from Haas F1 Team confirming that I will not be participating in this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix, I wish to formally address some media reports and speculation surrounding the situation. Last night, a difference in viewpoints led to a discussion with the parties involved. Whilst I acknowledge that this took place, I categorically reject any reports or allegations suggesting that any form of physical violence was used to resolve any differences of any nature. I strongly condemn violence in all its forms and firmly believe that disagreements should always be handled with professionalism, respect, and mutual understanding. I kindly ask that speculation be avoided while the matter is being addressed. Further updates will be communicated in due course.”

It was recently confirmed that Esteban will not retain his race seat with Haas for 2027 and will part ways at the end of this season in December.

If you recall, two years ago, Esteban did not drive in the final race of the 2025 season with Alpine after it was announced he was moving to Haas.

It’s currently unclear or confirmed if Esteban will finish off this season at Haas. There are currently four more races scheduled for the remainder of 2026 after Mexico City, including Brazil, Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi.

However, it’s uncertain that Qatar and Abu Dhabi will continue as tensions in the Middle East continue.

There are reports that Imola is on standby to take place of the Abu Dhabi as the final race of the season, should the race there be canceled.

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