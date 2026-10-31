Francois Arnaud Dresses as Robbie G.K.’s ‘Heated Rivalry’ Character for Halloween!

Credit: Instagram: @francoisarnaud, Getty

Francois Arnaud is getting into the Halloween spirit!

On Saturday (October 31), the 41-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story to share a glimpse of his costume, revealing that he’s dressing up as his co-star Robbie G.K.‘s Heated Rivalry character.

Francois posed shirtless in front of a bathroom mirror while wearing a “Straw+Berry” apron and a backwards baseball hat.

“Don’t have @robgk’s abs so I got the apron,” Francois wrote over the selfie along with a Jack-o’-lantern gif.

In Heated Rivalry, Robbie‘s character Kip Gray works as a barista at the smoothie shop Straw+Berry in New York City. That’s where he meets Francois‘ Scott Hunter and they fall in love.

In a recent interview, Francois confirmed that both he and Robbie will be back for season two of Heated Rivalry, which is currently in production in Canada!

If you didn’t see, this singer, his husband, their baby all dressed up as Heated Rivalry characters!

Posted To:Francois Arnaud Halloween Heated Rivalry Robbie G.K. Robbie GK