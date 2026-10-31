Halle Berry Reacts to Zendaya Recreating Her Iconic 2000 ‘X-Men’ Premiere Look for Halloween

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Zendaya took inspiration from one of Halle Berry‘s most iconic red carpet looks for her Halloween costume this year, and the Oscar winner has reacted!

The 30-year-old Euphoria star stepped out in an almost identical version of the yellow-and-white Lanvin outfit Halle wore in 2000 to the premiere of X-Men.

Zendaya‘s stylist, Law Roach, shared photos and some behind-the-scenes videos of the outfit on his Instagram on Saturday, October 31, with fans noticing the resemblance between the two stars.

Halle Berry reacts to Zendaya’s outfit

Halle also reacted to the outfit on her Instagram. She re-shared a few posts in her Instagram Stories that showed a side-by-side of Zendaya in her Halloween costume and Halle in the outfit from 2000.

Halle also added a bunch of red heart emoji to the comments section of Law‘s post.

Her original Lanvin outfit is considered iconic and had her wearing a yellow-and-white halter-style bikini top with low-rise flared pants. Zendaya also wore similar tinted sunglasses to the Monster Ball star and her short hair was styled like Halle‘s, too.

Zendaya will next star in Dune: Part Three, releasing this December. Watch the trailer here! She was also recently spotted cheering on the Valkyries at the WNBAs final game earlier this week.

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