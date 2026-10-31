Halle Berry Reacts to Zendaya Recreating Her Iconic 2000 ‘X-Men’ Premiere Look for Halloween

Oct 31, 2026 1 min read
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Side by side composite photo of Zendaya in a silver dress on the left and Halle Berry at the 2000 X-Men premiere in Lanvin on the right.
Credit: Getty Images

Zendaya took inspiration from one of Halle Berry‘s most iconic red carpet looks for her Halloween costume this year, and the Oscar winner has reacted!

The 30-year-old Euphoria star stepped out in an almost identical version of the yellow-and-white Lanvin outfit Halle wore in 2000 to the premiere of X-Men.

Zendaya‘s stylist, Law Roach, shared photos and some behind-the-scenes videos of the outfit on his Instagram on Saturday, October 31, with fans noticing the resemblance between the two stars.

Halle Berry in iconic 2000 X-Men premiere outfit, the two-piece Lanvin bikini top with flared pants.

Halle Berry reacts to Zendaya’s outfit

Halle also reacted to the outfit on her Instagram. She re-shared a few posts in her Instagram Stories that showed a side-by-side of Zendaya in her Halloween costume and Halle in the outfit from 2000.

Halle also added a bunch of red heart emoji to the comments section of Law‘s post.

Her original Lanvin outfit is considered iconic and had her wearing a yellow-and-white halter-style bikini top with low-rise flared pants. Zendaya also wore similar tinted sunglasses to the Monster Ball star and her short hair was styled like Halle‘s, too.

Zendaya will next star in Dune: Part Three, releasing this December. Watch the trailer here! She was also recently spotted cheering on the Valkyries at the WNBAs final game earlier this week.

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