‘Haunted Hotel’ Season 3: Is It Renewed? Netflix Confirms 2027 Return & Creator Reveals New Details

Credit: Netflix

Haunted Hotel is officially coming back for another season!

The animated horror-comedy series has been renewed for Season 3 at Netflix, with the streaming service confirming the news on Friday (October 30), just in time for Halloween.

The show, which debuted in September 2025, follows Katherine, a single mother of two who attempts to run the Undervale, a hotel filled with ghosts, monsters and supernatural guests.

Luckily, she has some help from her late brother Nathan, who is now a ghost himself, along with a demon trapped inside the body of a young boy.

The voice cast includes Eliza Coupe, Will Forte, Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides and Jimmi Simpson.

The series was created by Matt Roller, who previously worked on Rick and Morty, with Dan Harmon also serving as an executive producer.

Season 2 premiered October 9 with eight new episodes, and fans won’t have to wonder about the show’s future any longer.

When Will Haunted Hotel Season 3 Premiere on Netflix?

Netflix has officially confirmed that Haunted Hotel will return for Season 3 in 2027!

However, the streaming service has not announced an exact premiere date.

Earlier in October, creator Matt Roller revealed that he was hoping to bring the series back before Halloween 2027, continuing its annual spooky season release pattern.

Speaking on The Bulwark Goes to Hollywood podcast, he explained that the creative team had already completed the scripts for a potential third season before Netflix officially ordered more episodes, via What’s On Netflix.

“I would love to make it because I think it’s very strong and just builds on season two in a way that I think season two built on season one,” he explained.

“In the event of a renewal, season three will be before Halloween 2027. It’s important to me that we kind of hit that spooky season cycle.”

The creator also revealed that the team is planning 10 episodes for Season 3, compared to the eight episodes released in Season 2.

However, Netflix has not formally confirmed the new season’s episode count.

Who Is Returning for Haunted Hotel Season 3?

According to What’s on Netflix, the show’s main voice cast is returning, including Eliza Coupe as Katherine, Will Forte as Nathan, Skyler Gisondo as Ben, Natalie Palamides as Esther and Jimmi Simpson as Abaddon.

The upcoming season will continue the supernatural adventures at the Undervale, with more unusual guests and new stories involving the hotel’s residents.

Both of the first two seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.

The first season included 10 episodes, while the second consisted of eight, giving fans 18 episodes to catch up on before Season 3 arrives.

Posted To:Eliza Coupe Haunted Hotel Jimmi Simpson Netflix Skyler Gisondo Television Will Forte