Heidi Klum Dresses Up as a Severed Hand for Halloween 2026 – Full Costume Revealed

Oct 31, 2026 2 min read
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Heidi Klum arrives for her annual Halloween party
Credit: Getty

Heidi Klum has unveiled her 2026 Halloween costume!!

The 53-year-old model and Project Runway host goes all out with major transformations each year, and this year, she has turned into a giant, severed hand.

Heidi Klum arrives for her annual Halloween party

“TALK TO THE HAND,” she captioned a reveal video on Instagram. “#HeidiHalloween 2026 HERE WE GO”

Heidi has been teasing her costume for the past week, and even shared snippets of her look while getting ready.

Fans were speculating all day on what she could be, with some thinking Vecna from Stranger Things, Demi Moore in The Substance, someone from The Dark Crystal, the monster from Slither, and more.

Heidi has been hosting her annual Halloween party for over 20 years. Check out all of her past looks!

Previously, Heidi has said that she plans her costumes “far, far in advance,” often right after Halloween.

She typically works alongside her close friend Mike Marino to bring her ideas to life.

“He is a great collaborator, because he can not only bring the costume to life, but also comes up with ideas to make it even bigger and better,” she told Vogue last year.

Mike and his team are so respected in the industry—they have a bunch of Oscar nominations, and an Emmy award for The Penguin,” she gushed. “At their heart, they are just kids going wild with a box of crayons. They bring so much creativity and artistry and wonder. I love working with them.”

See more photos in the gallery below of Heidi Klum’s 2026 Halloween costume…

Heidi Klum arrives for her annual Halloween party
Heidi Klum arrives for her annual Halloween party
Heidi Klum arrives for her annual Halloween party
Heidi Klum arrives for her annual Halloween party
Heidi Klum arrives for her annual Halloween party
Heidi Klum arrives for her annual Halloween party
Heidi Klum arrives for her annual Halloween party
Heidi Klum arrives for her annual Halloween party
Heidi Klum arrives for her annual Halloween party
Heidi Klum arrives for her annual Halloween party
Heidi Klum arrives for her annual Halloween party
Heidi Klum arrives for her annual Halloween party
Heidi Klum arrives for her annual Halloween party
Heidi Klum arrives for her annual Halloween party
Heidi Klum arrives for her annual Halloween party
Heidi Klum arrives for her annual Halloween party

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