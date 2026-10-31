10 of the Highest-Rated Horror Movie Sequels of All Time, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Scores

Credit: A24

Some horror movie sequels are just as good as the original, and a few have managed to earn even better reviews!

With Halloween 2026 here, movie fans are revisiting some of their favorite scary films, including the many sequels, prequels and follow-ups that have expanded popular horror franchises over the years.

While horror sequels have a reputation for disappointing fans, there are plenty of exceptions.

In fact, some have earned near-perfect scores on Rotten Tomatoes, with one sequel receiving positive reviews from every critic counted by the site.

We’ve taken a fresh look at some of the highest-rated horror sequels, using individual Rotten Tomatoes critics’ scores. For this ranking, we’re including direct sequels, prequels and continuing franchise installments, including animated movies. Standalone remakes and reboots that begin new continuities aren’t included.

We also required at least 20 critic reviews for consideration, and ranked the selected films by their All Critics Tomatometer percentages. Movies with identical percentages are ordered by the number of reviews.

The results include familiar favorites from the Alien, Predator and Final Destination franchises, plus a found-footage horror sequel that takes the top spot.

Keep reading to see 10 of the highest-rated horror movie sequels, ranked from No. 10 to No. 1…

Posted To:A Quiet Place Alien Aliens EG Final Destination frankenstein Halloween horror Mia Goth Movies Predator Sigourney Weaver