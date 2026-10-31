‘In the City’ Season 2 Cast Revealed: 8 Stars Return, 5 Stars Exit & 2 New Faces Rumored to Join

Oct 31, 2026 9 min read
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In the City season one cast photo and logo
Credit: Bravo

In the City is returning for a second season!

The Bravo reality series is a spinoff of Summer House, and the show’s renewal was officially announced at Bravo Fan Fest.

What is In the City about?

The series “follows a group of New Yorkers as they navigate the biggest transitions of their lives – marriage, separation, parenthood, reinvention and the reality of growing up without growing apart.”

Season one was filmed in fall 2025 directly after filming on season ten of Summer House.

Last weekend, Bravo confirmed that season two is now in production.

Who is returning for In the City season two?

With the news of season two starting filming, we’ve got all of the latest updates on which stars are returning, who’s not and who is rumored to join.

Keep reading inside to find out all we know about the season two cast of In the City…

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