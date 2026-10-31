Is Inde Navarrette Single or Dating? All About the ‘Obsession’ Star’s Boyfriend!

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Inde Navarrette is hosting Saturday Night Live tonight (October 31).

The 25-year-old Obsession star will serve as the variety sketch show’s host for the Halloween episode, and she’ll be joined by Gracie Abrams as musical guest.

This will mark Inde‘s first time hosting SNL and continues her big year in 2026, following the breakout success of her horror movie, Obsession, and her casting in the upcoming X-Men movie.

If you’re watching Saturday Night Live and wondering about Inde‘s dating life, we’ve got you covered!

So, is Inde Navarrette single or dating?

Inde Navarrette is dating musician Nick Aiello

Inde Navarrette is NOT single, as she is currently dating Nick Aiello!

While the couple keep their relationship fairly private, they have been spotted out together a few times this year.

Inde and Nick were first seen on a late night taco run in May in Los Angeles, and months later, they were seen leaving Chateau Marmont in August, as pictured above.

Later that month, the couple stepped out for opening night of the US Open in New York. Earlier this month, he shared a photo of her during a trip to Florence, Italy.

It’s unclear how long they have been dating, but they did both share photos of each other while attending Coachella earlier this year.

Nick is a singer and released his first solo EP back in February. He hails from Illinois and according to his website, has “written, recorded, produced and self-published music since 2019” with numerous international collaborations.

Posted To:Dating History Inde Navarrette Nick Aiello