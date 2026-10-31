Is Riley Green Dating Anyone? Country Music Singer Shares Rare Update on Love Life!

Oct 31, 2026 1 min read
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Riley Green shares update on his love life
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Riely Green is some very rare comments about his love life!

In a new interview with People, the 38-year-old country music singer confirmed that he’s currently single, admitting that his busy schedule makes it hard for him to date.

“I struggle to think there’s a girl that’s… I can barely make this lifestyle work,” Riley shared. “I think that’s probably a battle for anybody that’s in a demanding position … just a career where you’re on the road 200-plus days a year. I was busy before I started filming The Voice. Now I’m in L.A. every day.”

Riley Green shares update on his love life

He went on to say that his “lifestyle has just got to change a little bit,” before he can focus on a relationship. In the meantime, The Voice coach stays grounded with the help of his family.

“What gets me by now, without having those things that I’m hoping for, is I get to FaceTime my nephew and see what he’s doing and watch him play sports and catch up with my family,” Riley shared. “We’re all still really close. They make it bearable in a pretty hectic lifestyle right now.”

Next year, Riley will be hitting the road on a new tour! Check out all of the tour dates and stops here.

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