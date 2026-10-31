Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight, October 31? Halloween Host & Musical Guest Revealed!

Credit: NBC

Saturday Night Live is officially back with a brand new episode tonight!

The long-running NBC sketch comedy series returns on Saturday (October 31) with a special Halloween episode after taking a two-week break from new installments.

Season 52 kicked off on September 26 with Jalen Brunson hosting and KATSEYE performing as musical guest.

Dakota Johnson and Turnstile followed on October 3, while Shane Gillis hosted the October 10 episode alongside musical guest Rosalía.

Since then, the show has been airing repeats, but a new episode is finally here!

Here’s everything you need to know about who’s hosting, who’s performing and how to watch tonight’s episode.

Who Is Hosting Saturday Night Live Tonight, October 31?

Inde Navarrette is hosting Saturday Night Live tonight!

The 25-year-old actress, best known for her breakout performance as Nikki Freeman in the hit 2026 horror movie Obsession, will be making her hosting debut.

The Halloween appearance comes amid a major year for Inde, who is also set to play Rogue in the upcoming X-Men movie.

She is also attached to the upcoming movie The Waffle House Index.

Meanwhile, Gracie Abrams is tonight’s musical guest!

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will make her second appearance on SNL, following her December 2024 debut when Chris Rock hosted.

Gracie released her third studio album, Daughter from Hell, earlier this year and is preparing to embark on her The Look at My Life Tour in December.

What Time Is SNL on Tonight & Where Can You Watch?

Tonight’s episode airs at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC and will also stream live on Peacock.

The episode marks the fourth new installment of Season 52. The show will continue with more new episodes in November.

Druski is scheduled to host November 7 with The Strokes as musical guest.

John Mulaney will then return for his seventh hosting appearance on November 14, alongside musical guest Phoebe Bridgers.

For now, fans can look forward to Inde and Gracie taking over Studio 8H for Halloween!

You can also check out photos of Inde arriving for the SNL cast and crew’s kickoff dinner earlier this week.

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