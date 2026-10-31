‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ Gets Surprise Halloween Episode: Cast, Synopsis & How to Watch Revealed!

Credit: HBO

IT fans are in for a special treat on Halloween!

HBO Max dropped a surprise episode of IT: Welcome to Derry on Saturday (October 31), months after it was confirmed the series would return for a second season.

“IT’s a surprise Halloween treat,” the streamer shared on Instagram. “Catch this never-before-seen special exploring the origins of IT in Derry.”

What is the episode about?

The surprise episode dropped is titled, “A Story of Derry.”

Here’s the official logline: “Hundreds of years before Pennywise, three youngsters venture into the Western Wood … where they encounter a terrifying ancient spirit.”

Who is in the cast?

Returning for the special episode were Kimberly Guerrero (pictured above), Kiawentiio, Morningstar Angeline, Isabel Deroy-Olson, Michael Podemski-Bedard, Thosh Collins, Brandon Oakes, Jennifer Podemski, Brenda Odjick, Eric Trask, Steven Thompson, Hunter Storm Baker, and Isaiah Kakepetum, who have all appeared on the show in season one.

Zahn McClarnon was also in the cast of the special.

How to watch the IT: Welcome to Derry special episode

“A Story of Derry” is currently available to stream on HBO Max!

What is IT: Welcome to Derry season two about and when does it premiere?

Season two takes place in 1935 during the Great Depression and centers on the bloody massacre of the Bradley Gang, a group of bank robbers who stop in Derry to buy ammo and end up facing unimaginable horror.

Earlier this month, showrunner Brad Caleb Kane told Deadline that season two will likely arrive in late 2027 or in 2028.

“We’re writing the scripts. We’re about halfway through the writing of the scripts,” he shared. “We have a production schedule, we’re greenlit for a Season 2, and Andy Muschietti’s out there casting.”

Brad also teased fans will see Pennywise in a “way you’ve never seen that character before,” adding the new season will be “bigger” than the first.

Posted To:HBO Max It It: Welcome to Derry Television