John Ritter’s Widow Amy Yasbeck Reveals She Still Talks to Him Every Day, 23 Years After His Death

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Amy Yasbeck is opening up about how she still maintains a connection to her late husband John Ritter more than 20 years after he died.

Amy, 64, talked about John in a new interview with Page Six and said she still talks to him every day. The actor passed away in 2003 at the age of 54.

“I still talk to John,” she said. “I check in all the time. … I talk to him every day.”

Amy also talked about how she stays in touch with John‘s three kids from his previous marriage, adding that they connect over things they think he would have liked, such as a “new comic” who “comes on the scenes” or “there’s physical comedy,” as it makes it feel like he’s still with them.

She revealed she misses seeing him be a father to his kids.

“That encompasses everything,” she said. “His humanity, his comedy, his empathy, his frustration at the world.”

John and his first wife Nancy Morgan had sons Jason, 46, and Tyler, 41, and daughter, Carly, 44.

The actor is sadly one of many Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars who has passed away since filming.

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