Kendall Jenner Hosts Star-Studded Halloween Birthday Party in L.A. – Guest List Revealed!

Oct 31, 2026 3 min read
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Stars at Kendall Jenner Halloween birthday party

Kendall Jenner is celebrating her birthday with a star-studded Halloween party!

Since her birthday falls a few days after Halloween, the model and reality star has hosted a major costume bash for years now, and this year is now exception.

Kendall hosted her Halloween birthday party on Friday night (October 30) at the exclusive Bar Marmont in Los Angeles.

There were tons of stars in attendance including Leonardo DiCaprio, Charli xcx, Tate McRae, Cara Delevingne, and many more.

Kendall will officially be turning 31 on Tuesday, November 3.

Keep scrolling to see the stars arriving at Kendall’s birthday party…

Stars at Kendall Jenner Halloween birthday party

Alabama Barker

Alabama Barker was seen arriving at the party in a sexy Santa costume from Mean Girls.

Stars at Kendall Jenner Halloween birthday party

Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier dressed up as the devil for the party.

Stars at Kendall Jenner Halloween birthday party

Vittoria Ceretti & Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti dressed up as Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf.

Head to the next slide to see more stars at the party…

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