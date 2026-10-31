Lisa Rinna Dresses Up As Kylie Jenner for ‘Live With Kelly & Mark’ Halloween Episode, Beauty Mogul Reacts

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Lisa Rinna got the attention of Kylie Jenner with her Halloween look!

The 63-year-old actress dressed up as the Kylie Cosmetics founder for the Live with Kelly and Mark Halloween episode on Friday (October 30).

The actress shared her look on Instagram, with the caption, “King Lisa,” referencing Kylie‘s nickname, King Kylie.

Kylie saw the look and had to do a double take, commenting, “Thought this was me”

Lisa‘s daughters, Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle, also commented on her Halloween look.

“[I’m] freaking out,” Amelia wrote, with Delilah saying, “Wait this is good”

Lisa wore a replica of Kylie‘s Chrome Hearts look that she wore to the Marty Supreme premiere in Los Angeles, alongside boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.

Joining Lisa to complete the Halloween look was Live with Kelly & Mark producer Michael Gelman, who escorted her to her seat, as Timothee.

On Live, Kelly Ripa asked Lisa if this was an outfit she would typically wear for Halloween.

“Um, well, you know, I love to dress up. This is not typical,” she responded. “No. You know, I aged way down for this. Way, way, way, way down.”

Lisa was on the program to promote her upcoming Broadway return in It’s a Wonderful LIfe: A Live Radio Play, which kicks off performances on November 4th at Broadhurst Theatre.

She will be co-starring with her husband, Harry Hamlin, Andrew Rannells, Megan Hilty, and Titus Burgess for nine weeks only. Get ticket details HERE!

If you missed it, Lisa and several more Real Housewives stars are also set to appear in an upcoming Off-Broadway production.

Posted To:2026 Halloween Halloween Kylie Jenner Lisa Rinna