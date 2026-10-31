Martin Scorsese Reveals Angelina Jolie ‘Cleopatra’ Movie That Never Happened, Jokes Seth Rogen ‘Ruined’ It

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Martin Scorsese is still disappointed that his Cleopatra movie starring Angelina Jolie didn’t work out.

The 83-year-old iconic director sat down for an interview with his daughter Francesca at Tribeca on Thursday (October 29) and reflected on how he wanted to make a “big Roman epic” and he “missed it,” joking that Ridley Scott has now “done [them] all,” per TheWrap.

Then he talked about how they were going to do a Cleopatra movie at one point, with Angelina attached to star. But “then they made fun of Kim Jong [Un],” Martin said, referring to when Sony Pictures was hacked in 2014 by a North Korean state-sponsored group.

Martin Scorsese jokes Seth Rogen “ruined” the chance at making Cleopatra

The hack resulted in a massive leak of data from Sony that included messages, data, and employee emails. The hack was in response to Sony’s plans to release Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg‘s satirical film The Interview about the North Korean government.

“[Kim Jong Un] got mad and he blew up everybody at Columbia,” Martin said. “[It] ruined Cleopatra. Angelina Jolie, we were going. She was Cleopatra VII. It was going to be really wild.”

Martin continued, joking that Seth was the one who “ruined everything.”

“Just because Kim Jong Un didn’t have a sense of humor, you know?” he quipped.

Martin‘s joke has an extra meta layer of hilarity if you’ve watched Apple TV’s series The Studio, also created by Seth, who stars in it. Seth got Martin to do a cameo as himself on the show and in it, he wants to do a movie about the Jonestown massacre.

Seth‘s character ultimately ruins Martin‘s chances of making the movie.

Posted To:Angelina Jolie Martin Scorsese Seth Rogen