Melissa Gilbert Remembers ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Dad Michael Landon on What Would Have Been His 90th Birthday

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Melissa Gilbert is honoring the late Michael Landon.

On Saturday (October 31), the 62-year-old actress took to Instagram to pen a touching tribute to her Little House on the Prairie TV dad in honor of what would have been his milestone 90th birthday.

“Ninety years. I wonder what you would think of that,” Melissa began. “I can almost hear your laugh, see that enchanting twinkle in your eyes, and feel your arms around me. I was just a little girl when you took my hand and changed my life forever.”



“You taught me so much more than how to be a professional. You taught me to be brave, to trust myself,to find humor in the hardest moments, and to lead with my heart,” she continued. “So much time has passed. The little girl with the braids has silver in her hair now. She’s a wife, mother and grandmother, but she still lives inside me, and she still misses you so much.”

Melissa was 9-years-old when Little House on the Prairie first started in 1974 and she lost her own father when she was 11.

Melissa and Michael remained close until his death on July 1, 1991. Michael died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 54.

“I wish we could sit together and reminisce about all the fun we had and the work we did,” Melissa wrote. “I wish we could say all the things we never got the chance to say. You weren’t my father, but you did help raise me. So much of who I am began with you.”

Along with her message, Melissa share several throwback photos with Michael from the set of their beloved TV series.



“On what would have been your 90th birthday, I find myself thinking less about how long you’ve been gone and more about how much of you remains,” she continued. “The legacy of your wonderful work, but more importantly, the legacy of the beautiful family you created. Oh Mike, you would be so proud of all of them.”



“As for me, in my heart, I’ll always be that little girl running down a grassy hill, knowing you’re there to catch me,” Melissa concluded. “Happy birthday, Pa. I love you. Your Half-Pint.”

Last year, Melissa had an emotional reunion with one of her Little House on the Prairie co-stars following a decades-long feud.

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