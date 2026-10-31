‘Mormon Wives’ Star McCall DaPron Faces Backlash for Family’s JFK Assassination Halloween Costumes

Oct 31, 2026 1 min read
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McCall DaPron looks forward while posing against a purple, abstract sculptural background.
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McCall DaPron has deleted a photo of her and her family dressed in their Halloween costumes after receiving backlash.

The reality star, who will be in the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives spinoff Orange County, posted a picture of herself and her husband, Kirk, dressed as First Lady Jackie Kennedy and President John F. Kennedy on the day of his assassination.

Their kids, McCartney, 8, and Banks, 2, were Caroline Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr., while their other two children, Monroe, 11, and Truman, 4, wore Secret Service costumes.

“Happy Halloween [heart] The Kennedy’s,” McCall wrote in the caption of the now-deleted post, according to People.

Her comment section quickly filled with people who found the costume to be distasteful.

“[You’re] dressing up as a woman on the scariest day of her life…” one person wrote, while another said it was an “appallingly distasteful” costume choice.

She initially turned off the comments on the post, and then eventually deleted the whole thing.

Julia Fox also dressed in Jackie’s outfit from that day last year, though her costume took things much further by including blood splatter. She was similarly slammed by commenters and even Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of JFK and Jackie, called her out for “glorifying political violence.” Here’s what she said to defend herself.

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