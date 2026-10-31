‘Nobody Wants This’ Star Tovah Feldshuh Denies ‘Tensions’ on Set Amid Disagreement With Adam Brody

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Tovah Feldshuh is shutting down speculation that her political disagreement with Nobody Wants This co-star Adam Brody has created tension behind the scenes.

The 77-year-old actress, who plays Adam‘s mom Bina on the Netflix series, recently spoke out against his comments about Israel and Palestine.

However, Tovah clarified that their differing views have not caused problems on set.

“Tensions are NOT RISING. Profound differences of opinion are,” she wrote on Threads on Friday. “Please do not conflate the two —And none of it will be brought to the set.”

She added that she “deeply” enjoys working on Nobody Wants This and hopes Netflix brings the romantic comedy back for a fourth season.

Adam Brody previously addressed the Israel-Palestine conflict in September

If you missed it, Adam addressed the Israel-Palestine conflict during a September interview with GQ after previously keeping most of his thoughts on the subject private.

“Put me down as thinking it’s a genocide. Put me down as wanting a free Palestine,” he said while discussing Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The 46-year-old went on to express hope that future policy changes could help improve the situation.

Tovah publicly pushed back on that position earlier this month while speaking with the New York Post.

“To accuse the Jewish people of genocide is wild,” she said in the interview, before strongly defending Israel and arguing that accusations of genocide have consequences for the Jewish community.

Despite the stark difference in their views, Tovah stressed at the time that she did not bring those political disagreements into her working relationship.

“My job, as Bina but also as Tovah, is to love the people on set at my place of work, to be kind,” she explained.

Tovah is not the only person connected to Nobody Wants This who has responded to Adam‘s comments. Series creator Erin Foster previously said that she disagrees with the actor while making clear that differing political opinions do not change their working relationship.

Nobody Wants This returned for its third season on October 22. Netflix has not announced a fourth season as of publication, though creator Erin has said that she believes there is more story to tell.

Find out everything we know so far about the possibility of Nobody Wants This returning for season 4.

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