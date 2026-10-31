Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying & Husband Mark Dress as ‘Heated Rivalry’ Characters for Halloween with Their Daughter as a Puck!

Credit: Instagram: @scotthoying

Scott Hoying is showing off his family’s Halloween costumes!

On Friday (October 30), the 35-year-old Pentatonix member took to Instagram to reveal that he and husband Mark Hoying dressed up as Heated Rivalry characters.

Scott was dressed up as Ilya Rosanov in a Boston Raiders jersey while Mark was Shane Hollander in a Montreal Metros jersey.

The couple’s four-month-old daughter Birdie also took part in the group costume as she was dressed up as a hockey puck!

“Heated Rivalry and our baby’s the puck,” Scott and Mark wrote on Instagram in their joint post.

If you didn’t know, Scott and Mark – who got married in July 2023 – welcomed Birdie via surrogate in June.

Posted To:2026 Halloween Halloween Heated Rivalry Mark Hoying Scott Hoying