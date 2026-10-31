Pregnant Savannah Chrisley Responds to Backlash & Criticism Surrounding Reveal of Mystery Husband Jason Galanis

Credit: Getty

Savannah Chrisley is speaking out amid backlash following the recent revelations of her engagement, pregnancy, and secret marriage.

Earlier this week, the 29-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alum revealed that she is pregnant and engaged to a mystery man named Jason. It was soon confirmed that her mystery man is 56-year-old Jason Galanis, a businessman who was convicted in connection with multimillion-dollar securities fraud schemes. He was sentenced to federal prison in 2020, but was commuted by Donald Trump in March 2025.

Jason and Savannah‘s father Todd Chrisley both served time at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida and that they overlapped from January to August 2023.

It was then revealed that Savannah and Jason secretly tied the knot over the summer in the Cayman Island.

Following the revelations about her personal life, Savannah faced a lot of backlash and criticism for getting romantically involved with a much older man that has a criminal past.

On Saturday (October 31), Savannah took to her Instagram Story to respond to all of the hate.

“What a whirlwind this week has been…” Savannah began her post, tagging Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago Club as her location. “This world can be so incredibly cruel. People can be quick to judge, quick to condemn, and slow to show grace. But as I sit here looking out at God’s beautiful creation, I’m reminded of something so much greater than the noise around me…”

“The world may try to steal your peace, but it can never take away what God has promised you,” she continued. “I’ve learned that you don’t have to defend what God has already ordained. You don’t have to fight every battle, answer every accusation, or convince the world of what God already knows to be true.”

The reality star added, “Sometimes the greatest act of faith is simply being still, choosing love when you’re met with hate, extending grace when none is given, and trusting that Jesus is working even in the moments that hurt the most. My heart is full. My blessings are immeasurable. And my faith is stronger than any storm this world could ever bring.”

“Because at the end of the day, hate will never have the final word. JESUS WILL. And LOVE ALWAYS WINS,” Savannah wrote. “’The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.’ – John 1:5.”

“Thank You, Jesus, for a peace this world cannot give and a love this world cannot take away,” she concluded.

You can find out more about Savannah and Jason‘s secret wedding here.

Posted To:Jason Galanis Savannah Chrisley