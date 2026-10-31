‘RHONY’ Alum Leah McSweeney Drops Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen & Bravo

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Former Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney‘s legal battle with Andy Cohen and Bravo has come to an end.

Back in 2024, Leah, 44, who has struggled with alcohol and drug addiction over the years, filed a lawsuit against Andy, 58, and the network accusing them of “intentionally planning scenarios intended to exacerbate [her] disabilities” to “create morbidly salacious reality television.” The lawsuit continued on to claim that Bravo did not supply her with a workplace to accommodate the above mentioned disabilities, including “alcohol use disorder” and “mental health disorders.”

In addition, Leah accused Andy of using cocaine and alleged that he has a “proclivity for cocaine usage with his employees,” adding that he “tends to provide the Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and edits.” Andy has denied all the allegations.

More than two years later, Leah has dropped her lawsuit.

On Friday (October 30), Leah voluntarily dismissed her claims against Andy and Bravo with prejudice, meaning that she cannot file a lawsuit with the same claims again, People reports. All parties agreed to the dismissal, according to court filings from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The terms of the dismissal were not disclosed.

“We are extremely satisfied with the outcome [and] we are proud of Leah and her perseverance,” Leah‘s attorney Gary Adelman told Page Six.

After Leah first filed the lawsuit in 2024, a lot of Bravo stars came to Andy‘s defense.

Posted To:Andy Cohen Bravo Leah McSweeney Real Housewives Real Housewives of New York City