‘RHONY’ Alum Leah McSweeney Drops Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen & Bravo

Oct 31, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Leah Mcsweeney side by side with Andy Cohen
Credit: Getty

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney‘s legal battle with Andy Cohen and Bravo has come to an end.

Back in 2024, Leah, 44, who has struggled with alcohol and drug addiction over the years, filed a lawsuit against Andy, 58, and the network accusing them of “intentionally planning scenarios intended to exacerbate [her] disabilities” to “create morbidly salacious reality television.” The lawsuit continued on to claim that Bravo did not supply her with a workplace to accommodate the above mentioned disabilities, including “alcohol use disorder” and “mental health disorders.”

In addition, Leah accused Andy of using cocaine and alleged that he has a “proclivity for cocaine usage with his employees,” adding that he “tends to provide the Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and edits.” Andy has denied all the allegations.

Leah Mcsweeney side by side with Andy Cohen

More than two years later, Leah has dropped her lawsuit.

On Friday (October 30), Leah voluntarily dismissed her claims against Andy and Bravo with prejudice, meaning that she cannot file a lawsuit with the same claims again, People reports. All parties agreed to the dismissal, according to court filings from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The terms of the dismissal were not disclosed.

“We are extremely satisfied with the outcome [and] we are proud of Leah and her perseverance,” Leah‘s attorney Gary Adelman told Page Six.

After Leah first filed the lawsuit in 2024, a lot of Bravo stars came to Andy‘s defense.

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Kendall Jenner hosts Halloween birthday party
2026 Halloween

Kendall Jenner Hosts Star-Studded Halloween Birthday Party in L.A. – Guest List Revealed!

Kendall Jenner is celebrating her birthday with a star-studded Halloween party! Since her birthday falls a few days after Halloween, […]
  1. Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas pose together for a photo.
    Jack Nicholson

    Where Is Jack Nicholson Now? Michael Douglas Gives Rare Update on His Retired Friend
  2. Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz walks outside in full firefighter turnout gear and a helmet, holding a coiled green hose and a rescue tool.
    Chicago Fire

    Joe Miñoso Breaks Silence on ‘Chicago Fire’ Exit, Teases Emotional Final Cruz Episode
  3. A three-panel composite image features Harry Styles in a sheer black ruffled blouse at the Met Gala, Zoë Kravitz posing in a black long-sleeve crop top and matching skirt, and Riley Keough in a strapless black gown on a red carpet.
    Halloween

    Harry Styles Dresses as Elvis for Harryween as Fiancée Zoë Kravitz Watches With Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough (Video)
  4. West Wilson

    ‘Summer House’ Star West Wilson’s Cousin Charged With Murder of Their Grandmother