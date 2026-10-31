Richest ‘Big Bang Theory’ Cast Members Ranked Lowest to Highest by Net Worth (The Wealthiest is Worth $160 Million!)

Oct 31, 2026 2 min read
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Big Bang Theory cast net worth
Credit: CBS

Fans still love The Big Bang Theory after all these years!

The sitcom – starring Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, and Melissa Rauch – first premiered on CBS back on September 24, 2007.

Throughout the course of the show, The Big Bang Theory won tons of awards, including seven Critics’ Choice Awards, 14 People’s Choice Awards, and 10 Emmy Awards.

After 12 seasons, The Big Bang Theory came to an end in 2019.

The cast of the hit show has gone on to achieve incredible things in their own careers, and have amassed an impressive amount of money.

We’ve gathered all of the main cast members of The Big Bang Theory, and ranked them from lowest to highest estimated net worth.

If you didn’t know, The Big Bang Theory is available for streaming on HBO Max now!

Click through the slideshow to find out who the richest The Big Bang Theory cast member is…

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