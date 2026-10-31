Sandra Bullock Shares Rare Photos of Kids Louis & Laila in Halloween Throwback

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Sandra Bullock is sharing sweet throwback photos of her children Louis and Laila for Halloween!

The 62-year-old Practical Magic 2 star is kicking off her first official Halloween on Instagram with a post featuring several snapshots that include rare photos of her two kids.

The first pic in the carousel showed her and son Louis as a child dressed as Buzz Lightyear with a Frankenstein mask on his face and Jessie from Toy Story. Sandra gave Louis a tight hug.

She followed up with a photo of her and her daughter, Laila, with the Miss Congeniality star in a sock puppy costume and her daughter in a fuzzy green-and-blue outfit. They also had their two dogs with them and one was dressed as the Pope!

Sandra also included some cute video clips, like one of her trying to get the two dogs to stay put for a photo op and one of little Louis in his Buzz Lightyear outfit trying to recall the character’s iconic catchphrase. Sarah Paulson called the video the “cutest damn thing” she’d ever seen in the comments.

“Nothing is off limits in this household. Happy Halloween from us,” Sandra captioned the post.

Last month, Sandra shared which of her famous friends makes the most “potent” margaritas.

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