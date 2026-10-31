Taika Waititi Slams ‘Klara and the Sun’ Critics After Movie Gets Poor Reviews

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Taika Waititi is slamming critics amid his latest movie Klara and the Sun getting poor reviews.

The 51-year-old filmmaker took to his Instagram on Friday (October 30) to lash out at some of the critical reviews the movie has received, calling critics “out of touch,” obsolete,” and “irrelevant” after it got a 26% Rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 90 reviews.

“I haven’t read a review of anything aimed at me or my peers in almost 15 years,” he wrote. “But I do listen to the people. So this Halloween, let’s spare a thought for those sad lost souls who couldn’t achieve their dreams of becoming artists, and thus became critics.”

Taika continued, “The same people who also hated Jojo Rabbit. Irrelevant. Out of touch Obsolete. In the bin.”

His comments also come amid reports that Sony Pictures is scaling back on the movie’s international release plans as it has only made $1.067 million domestically so far, per TheWrap.

The film is a dystopian sci-fi story based on Kazuo Ishiguro‘s 2021 novel of the same name. Jenna Ortega stars as Klara, an artificial robot companion who is purchased as a companion for a young girl named Josie (Mia Tharia). The pair immediately hit it off, with Klara’s innocence and curiosity about the world helping Josie as she navigates a complicated relationship with her mother (Amy Adams).

Aran Murphy, Steve Buscemi, and Natasha Lyonne also star.

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