Todd Chrisley Details Working as Escort at Age 18 While Living in L.A.

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Todd Chrisley is looking back at his days as an escort.

While appearing on the Thursday (October 29) episode of Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast, the 57-year-old detailed falling into this line of work while employed at the Cheesecake Factory in Marina Del Rey, Calif.

Todd said that he was waiting tables one night when he was called to serve a party of “six or seven women, good-looking women.”

“I ended up waiting on this table of women and I got an $800 tip,” he recalled.

As he left the restaurant, Todd bumped into one of the diner’s limousine drivers, who informed him that the woman to speak to him.

“She lets the window down and she says, ‘Great service tonight,’” he recalled. “And I said, ‘Thank you.’ And she said, ‘Where are you heading?’ And I said, ‘I just live up here on Glencoe.’ And she goes, ‘Get in.’”

While the woman – who was 20 years older than him – said she’d drop Todd off, they ended up going for a joyride.

“The sunroof was open,” he detailed. “I’m banging this woman as we’re driving through L.A. This is every dream I have ever had.”

He continued to see the woman, whom he said helped him “get a place to live” and provided him with various luxuries.

At the time, Todd admitted that he didn’t view himself as a “sugar baby,” and truly believed that he was in a romantic relationship with this woman. However, when he was he watching the Oscars, he saw her on the red carpet with another man.

“I was so devastated because I was thinking, ‘She’s cheating on me,’” he said. “‘Cause I was that young and naive.”

When he confronted her about it, the woman plainly told Todd that the man was her husband. She also told him that her marriage was “not your business” and urged him not to ruin their arrangement.

“She said, ‘We have a great thing going. Let’s not mess it up,’” Todd recounted. “And I said, ‘What do we have going here?’ She said, ‘We have great sex.’ And from that moment on, I felt so ashamed.”

Todd said he mostly felt shame for catching feelings for the woman. While he continued to see her for another month, he eventually ended things.

Later, Todd said that he went back home to South Carolina and got a woman pregnant there. He explained that he was pushed to marry her and that his parents shamed him for having premarital sex, but they had no idea about the trysts he was having in Los Angeles.

“I’m thinking, ‘Mama, I’m a hoe,’” Todd said. “That’s all you’re worried about is me f***ing some chick one time back here in the sticks and I’m laying up getting my rent paid for f***ing.”

If you didn’t see, Todd‘s daughter Savannah Chrisley shared a huge update about her love life.

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