Tom Brady Dating History: All of His Famous Exes Revealed Amid New Relationship Rumors

Credit: Getty

We’re taking a look back at Tom Brady‘s dating history!

Over the years, Tom has had some very high profiled relationship with some very famous actresses and models.

He was previously married to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen for 13 years before getting divorced in 2022.

Since, Tom has been linked to a ton of famous ladies.

Amid news that he’s now dating a Victoria’s Secret Angel, we’re taking a look back at all the women Tom’s been linked to over the years.

Keep reading to see all of the famous women Tom Brady has dated over the years…

Layla Roberts

Tom‘s first famous relationship was with former Playboy Playmate Layla Roberts. The two briefly dated back in 2002.

Tara Reid

Tom was briefly linked to Sharknado actress Tara Reid in 2002.

During an interview on Australia’s “Kylie and Jackie O” radio show in 2014, Tara said that the two kissed, and admitted that she thought Tom was “good looking,” but didn’t share any other details.

Head to the next slide for more…

Posted To:Dating History EG evergreen Tom Brady